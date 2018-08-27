Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Given a $23.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) received a $23.00 price target from equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 202.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of ALDX opened at $7.60 on Monday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $159.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $113,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $123,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $237,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $327,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

