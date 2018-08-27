Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Shares Bought by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up approximately 4.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Align Technology worth $19,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,283,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 174,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,715,000 after acquiring an additional 101,807 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 63.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 250,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,941,000 after acquiring an additional 96,894 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 33.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 339,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,278,000 after acquiring an additional 85,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,150,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 84,512 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.79.

ALGN opened at $367.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.55 and a 12-month high of $385.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Align Technology had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total value of $796,896.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,313.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg J. Santora sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total value of $1,782,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,163 shares of company stock worth $21,665,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

