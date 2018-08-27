Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $23,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,153,000 after purchasing an additional 55,274 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 92.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 974,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 468,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 188.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,465,000 after purchasing an additional 633,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,126,000 after purchasing an additional 192,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 403,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Pearson sold 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $793,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles L. Horn sold 16,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $3,729,420.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $236.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.72. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $192.02 and a 52-week high of $278.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 59.18%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.18.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

