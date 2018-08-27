Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $463.24 million, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.