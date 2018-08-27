Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 802,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41,356 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A comprises about 1.3% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $832,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,360.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,430.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.95.

Alphabet Inc Class A stock opened at $1,236.75 on Monday. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $919.31 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44. The company has a market capitalization of $860.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

