Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,842 Mattel, Inc. (MAT)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 118.9% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 13,860.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1,453.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.07. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $840.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.48 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 30.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.