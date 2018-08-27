alstria office REIT (AOX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

alstria office REIT (ETR: AOX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/24/2018 – alstria office REIT was given a new €12.58 ($14.30) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2018 – alstria office REIT was given a new €13.00 ($14.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – alstria office REIT was given a new €15.30 ($17.39) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – alstria office REIT was given a new €13.60 ($15.45) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – alstria office REIT was given a new €14.00 ($15.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – alstria office REIT was given a new €14.20 ($16.14) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – alstria office REIT was given a new €13.00 ($14.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – alstria office REIT was given a new €14.00 ($15.91) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – alstria office REIT was given a new €15.00 ($17.05) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – alstria office REIT was given a new €13.80 ($15.68) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – alstria office REIT was given a new €14.60 ($16.59) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – alstria office REIT was given a new €15.00 ($17.05) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – alstria office REIT was given a new €13.50 ($15.34) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – alstria office REIT was given a new €13.00 ($14.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AOX stock opened at €13.21 ($15.01) on Monday. alstria office REIT-AG has a 52-week low of €11.19 ($12.72) and a 52-week high of €13.49 ($15.33).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

