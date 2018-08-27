Amedisys Inc (AMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.20.

AMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Amedisys from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.50. 5,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,402. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $125.10.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.62 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 4.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $37,483.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,502.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $180,271,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,457,201 shares of company stock worth $181,841,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

