American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Store Capital Corp (STOR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,432 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $41,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STOR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Store Capital by 326.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.12. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $29.12.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 37.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Store Capital in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

