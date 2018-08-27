American Century Companies Inc. Purchases Shares of 314,267 Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 314,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $138.76 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $140.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -0.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,210,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $47.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

