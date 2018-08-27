American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 977.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $118,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $141,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 367.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

American Electric Power stock opened at $71.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 67.39%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

