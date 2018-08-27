American Outdoor Brands Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (AOBC)

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for American Outdoor Brands in a report issued on Friday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ FY2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.83 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Shares of AOBC opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of -0.24. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,804,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 792,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 751,236 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $16,241,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 544.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 680,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 16.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 85,813 shares in the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

