American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) – Leerink Swann raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Renal Associates in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 23rd. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Renal Associates from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of ARA opened at $22.06 on Monday. American Renal Associates has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $217.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.70 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 0.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 756,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $5,270,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

