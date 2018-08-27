AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. is a travel healthcare staffing company. It recruits and places nurses, physicians, and other healthcare professionals in travel or permanent assignments in acute-care facilities, physician practice groups, and other healthcare facilities. The Company’s professionals include RNs, surgical technologists, nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists, radiology technologists, rehab professionals, and therapy assistants. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

AMN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.90. 330,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,324. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $68.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $558.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.99 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $732,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,861.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,182,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,735.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 109.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

