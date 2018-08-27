Analysts Anticipate National Commerce Corp (NCOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:NCOM) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. National Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Commerce will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Commerce.

Get National Commerce alerts:

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $38.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.73 million. National Commerce had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of National Commerce in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut National Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

NASDAQ NCOM opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. National Commerce has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Commerce by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in National Commerce by 10.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Commerce by 53.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in National Commerce by 32.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in National Commerce by 51.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Commerce (NCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.