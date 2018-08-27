Analysts Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Brokerages expect O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) to announce sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $9.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 229.48%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $293.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.69.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $330.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $190.00 and a 12 month high of $334.02.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 77,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total transaction of $22,022,813.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.28, for a total transaction of $132,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,266 shares of company stock worth $72,525,319 over the last three months. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,615,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,441,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,273,000 after acquiring an additional 62,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,408,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,336,000 after acquiring an additional 87,758 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,110,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,794 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

