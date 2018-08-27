Analysts Expect New York Times Co Class A (NYT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.09 Million

Equities analysts forecast that New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) will post $410.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Times Co Class A’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $411.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $408.70 million. New York Times Co Class A reported sales of $385.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Times Co Class A will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Times Co Class A.

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.25 million. New York Times Co Class A had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.24%. New York Times Co Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times Co Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove restated an “overweight” rating on shares of New York Times Co Class A in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut New York Times Co Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Times Co Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times Co Class A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.77. 31,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,717. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. New York Times Co Class A has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

In other New York Times Co Class A news, COO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $190,137.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,053.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 515,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $11,855,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,470,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,050,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,496,807 shares of company stock worth $84,231,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in New York Times Co Class A by 1,576.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,715,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,550 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP acquired a new position in New York Times Co Class A in the first quarter worth $100,446,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in New York Times Co Class A by 2,248.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,225,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045,185 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in New York Times Co Class A in the first quarter worth $85,555,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in New York Times Co Class A by 187.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,638,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,171 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Co Class A Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

