Analysts Expect OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.64 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.90. 907,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,462. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66. OGE Energy has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $92,252.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $408,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $137,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,454,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,033,000 after purchasing an additional 669,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OGE Energy by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,328,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,191,000 after purchasing an additional 351,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 118,562 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,804 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in OGE Energy by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,350,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,534,000 after purchasing an additional 144,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

