Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hypoport (HYQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hypoport (ETR: HYQ):

8/21/2018 – Hypoport was given a new €190.00 ($215.91) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Hypoport was given a new €191.00 ($217.05) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Hypoport was given a new €180.00 ($204.55) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Hypoport was given a new €178.00 ($202.27) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Hypoport was given a new €190.00 ($215.91) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Hypoport was given a new €190.00 ($215.91) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Hypoport was given a new €178.00 ($202.27) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Hypoport was given a new €174.00 ($197.73) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Hypoport was given a new €165.00 ($187.50) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:HYQ opened at €184.00 ($209.09) on Monday. Hypoport AG has a 12 month low of €83.60 ($95.00) and a 12 month high of €164.00 ($186.36).

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales ? Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

