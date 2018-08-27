Analysts Set Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

ADSW stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.72 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,394,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,903,000 after buying an additional 1,345,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,350,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,933,000 after buying an additional 983,281 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter worth $14,802,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after buying an additional 517,965 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,025,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after buying an additional 517,509 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

