Analysts Set AGF Management Limited (AGF.B) PT at $8.33

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

Shares of TSE AGF.B traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 64,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,980. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$8.47.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a diversified global asset management company with retail, institutional, alternative and high-net-worth businesses. The Company offers solutions across four investment management platforms: Fundamental Active Management, Quantitative Solutions, Private Client and Alternative Asset.

