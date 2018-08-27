Analysts Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) PT at $87.60

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.20.

ASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Friday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,454,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,596,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 658,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $84.88. 2,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $60.28 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Ashland Global had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

