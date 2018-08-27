Analysts Set Emera Inc (EMA) Target Price at $46.88

Shares of Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Emera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Emera from C$51.50 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. CIBC lowered Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Emera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$40.58 on Friday. Emera has a one year low of C$39.08 and a one year high of C$49.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

