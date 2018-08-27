Analysts Set Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (EEQ) Target Price at $13.00

Shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Enbridge Energy Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge Energy Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

NYSE:EEQ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 321,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,747. Enbridge Energy Management has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Enbridge Energy Management by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,928,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928,454 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in Enbridge Energy Management by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 4,831,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,568,000 after purchasing an additional 172,558 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Energy Management by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,758,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,494,000 after purchasing an additional 509,539 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge Energy Management by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,993,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after purchasing an additional 106,933 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Enbridge Energy Management by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 215,880 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge Energy Management

Enbridge Energy Management, LLC, through its limited partner interests in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P., owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the pipeline transporter of oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation.

