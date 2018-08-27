Analysts Set Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) Target Price at $57.00

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sun Hydraulics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sun Hydraulics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Sun Hydraulics to $59.00 and set a “$49.53” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

In other Sun Hydraulics news, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $250,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $1,772,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 69.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNHY opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.77. Sun Hydraulics has a 12-month low of $45.29 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Sun Hydraulics will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

