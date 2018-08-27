Analysts Set UGI Corp (UGI) Price Target at $51.00

Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on UGI from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th.

NYSE:UGI opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. UGI has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. UGI had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

In other news, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $151,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,426 shares in the company, valued at $426,608.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert F. Beard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,306,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,848.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,820. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in UGI in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. MHI Funds LLC lifted its position in UGI by 9,160.5% in the second quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in UGI in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

