Analysts Set Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Target Price at $58.71

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WYND. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ WYND traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,656. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.20 per share, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 747 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $33,323.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,146,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,935,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,781,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,246,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,386,000.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

