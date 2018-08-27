Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE: CRL) in the last few weeks:

8/23/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $129.00 to $121.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/17/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $121.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $96.70 and a 12-month high of $130.66.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $585.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 6.38%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Birgit Girshick sold 3,978 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $476,962.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,980.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 300 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $34,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,975.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,244. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

