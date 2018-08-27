Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Stabilus (STM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stabilus (ETR: STM) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2018 – Stabilus was given a new €81.00 ($92.05) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Stabilus was given a new €81.00 ($92.05) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Stabilus was given a new €70.00 ($79.55) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Stabilus was given a new €68.00 ($77.27) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Stabilus was given a new €85.00 ($96.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Stabilus was given a new €91.00 ($103.41) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Stabilus was given a new €91.00 ($103.41) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Stabilus was given a new €100.00 ($113.64) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Stabilus was given a new €68.00 ($77.27) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Stabilus was given a new €70.00 ($79.55) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

STM opened at €74.05 ($84.15) on Monday. Stabilus SA has a 1-year low of €55.47 ($63.03) and a 1-year high of €83.10 ($94.43).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives, and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.