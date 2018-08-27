Analyzing Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (BIO) and Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ: AXDX) and Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock and Accelerate Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock 0 1 4 0 2.80 Accelerate Diagnostics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock currently has a consensus target price of $306.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.92%. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.83%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accelerate Diagnostics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock and Accelerate Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock 44.77% 4.23% 2.99% Accelerate Diagnostics -1,405.87% -67.75% -43.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock and Accelerate Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock $2.16 billion 4.40 $122.24 million $4.10 77.75 Accelerate Diagnostics $4.18 million 299.79 -$64.02 million ($1.16) -19.96

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Accelerate Diagnostics. Accelerate Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock beats Accelerate Diagnostics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

