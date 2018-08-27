Analyzing Federal Signal (FSS) and Electrameccanica Vehs (ECCTF)

Federal Signal (OTCMKTS: ECCTF) and Electrameccanica Vehs (OTCMKTS:ECCTF) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Federal Signal pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Electrameccanica Vehs does not pay a dividend. Federal Signal pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Signal and Electrameccanica Vehs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $898.50 million 1.75 $61.60 million $0.85 30.65 Electrameccanica Vehs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Federal Signal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Electrameccanica Vehs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 7.97% 15.24% 7.01% Electrameccanica Vehs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Federal Signal and Electrameccanica Vehs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 1 0 2.50 Electrameccanica Vehs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Federal Signal beats Electrameccanica Vehs on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names. Is also manufactures dump truck bodies and trailers for maintenance and infrastructure end-markets under the Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities under the FS Solutions brand. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications, as well as command and municipal networked security. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, public warning sirens, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Electrameccanica Vehs

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

