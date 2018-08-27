AnaptysBio (ANAB) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AnaptysBio earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.0795798510832 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $85.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 2.88. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.13. sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANAB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

