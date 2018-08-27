Andeavor (ANDV) Holdings Reduced by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andeavor in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andeavor in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,526,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Andeavor in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andeavor in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Andeavor by 160.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 177,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after buying an additional 109,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANDV opened at $155.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Andeavor has a 1-year low of $89.58 and a 1-year high of $155.61.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. Andeavor had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.52%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Andeavor will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Andeavor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.06 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Andeavor in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Andeavor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Andeavor from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.09.

In related news, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total value of $2,319,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,048,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,575,635.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $8,591,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,341,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,975,589.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,311 shares of company stock valued at $50,872,862. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

