Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Andeavor Logistics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.2262463081217 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

ANDX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Shares of NYSE:ANDX opened at $50.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.39. Andeavor Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.61 million. Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. analysts predict that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.14%.

In related news, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 18,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.70 per share, with a total value of $889,067.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 450,193 shares in the company, valued at $21,924,399.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 48,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,390,159.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 345,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,052,329.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 142,842 shares of company stock worth $7,020,049. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

