ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANGI. ValuEngine upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.90.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $22.51.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.43 million. ANGI Homeservices had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 26,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $399,512.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,903 shares of company stock worth $1,411,687 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 124.4% in the first quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 11,655,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after buying an additional 6,462,395 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,699,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,179,000 after buying an additional 239,681 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 10.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,808,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after buying an additional 264,171 shares during the period. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,675,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

