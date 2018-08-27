AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Stake Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,681,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 180,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,000. Capital One National Association boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 133,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 54,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AngioDynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.93. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $820.34 million, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.97.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.02 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

