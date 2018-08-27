Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Antero Midstream GP earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.8358569448764 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGP. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Antero Midstream GP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Antero Midstream GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Get Antero Midstream GP alerts:

NYSE:AMGP opened at $18.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.67 and a beta of 2.03. Antero Midstream GP has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 million. Antero Midstream GP had a return on equity of 199.85% and a net margin of 32.91%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream GP will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Antero Midstream GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Antero Midstream GP’s payout ratio is 1,666.67%.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $940,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.