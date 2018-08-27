Anthony Ralph Roodenburg Sells 250,000 Shares of Quinsam Capital Co. (QCA) Stock

Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Anthony Ralph Roodenburg sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00.

Shares of CNSX QCA traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.44. 26,050 shares of the company traded hands. Quinsam Capital Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$1.19.

About Quinsam Capital

Quinsam Capital Corporation (Quinsam) is a Canada-based investment and merchant banking company. The Company is focused on the small-cap market, with early-stage investments in such areas as resources and technology. The Company’s merchant banking business encompasses a range of activities, including acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities and portfolio investments.

