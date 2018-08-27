Antofagasta (ANFGY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGY opened at $12.56 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

