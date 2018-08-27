Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 620 ($7.93) to GBX 800 ($10.23) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 900 ($11.50) to GBX 980 ($12.53) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,010 ($12.91) to GBX 1,050 ($13.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 911.17 ($11.65).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 833.60 ($10.66) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 11.12 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,071 ($13.69).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

