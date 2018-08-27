Aperio Group LLC Boosts Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,033 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,883,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,680 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,012,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,185 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,730,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.89.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.82. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.05 million. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

