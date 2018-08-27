Aperio Group LLC Buys 1,424 Shares of Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 129.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 362.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 102.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stericycle news, CFO Daniel Ginnetti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles A. Alutto sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $814,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,189.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,963,741. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barrington Research set a $75.00 target price on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $61.32 on Monday. Stericycle Inc has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Stericycle had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $883.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

