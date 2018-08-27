Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,201 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 271,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,959 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 834,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

ONB stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

