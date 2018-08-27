Aperio Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Owens & Minor by 30.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 42.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,033 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $234,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 5.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Owens & Minor by 147.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 60,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

In other news, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoff Taylor Marlatt sold 8,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $131,998.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

