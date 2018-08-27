Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Bought by Sapphire Star Partners LP

Sapphire Star Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.1% of Sapphire Star Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sapphire Star Partners LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,610,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,290,212,000 after buying an additional 347,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,977,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,680,707,000 after buying an additional 136,478 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,064,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,359,720,000 after buying an additional 60,860 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,623,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,574,905,000 after buying an additional 139,700 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,839,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $819,017,000 after purchasing an additional 175,896 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Macquarie set a $214.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.97.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total value of $903,916.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,059.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,783.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,224,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,230 shares of company stock worth $28,436,361 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $216.16 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $219.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1,062.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.