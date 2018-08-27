Aquantia Corp (AQ) Receives $15.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

AQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Aquantia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aquantia in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

AQ stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. Aquantia has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58.

Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Aquantia had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $30.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. equities research analysts forecast that Aquantia will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Aquantia

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. Its products include corporate and cloud data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access.

