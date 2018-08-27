Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on September 3rd (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:AQST) quiet period will expire on Monday, September 3rd. Aquestive Therapeutics had issued 4,500,000 shares in its IPO on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $67,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

AQST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of AQST opened at $15.73 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $19.30.

In related news, Director Douglas K. Bratton acquired 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

