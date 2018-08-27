Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $930,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to report sales of $930,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $1.00 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $9.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.46 million to $13.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.42 million per share, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $14.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 377.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARNA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 29,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,044,470.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,506.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,936,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 401,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 50,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.03. 389,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,933. The company has a quick ratio of 28.76, a current ratio of 28.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.51. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $50.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

