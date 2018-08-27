ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires 5,250 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wafra Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 328,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,244,000 after buying an additional 117,015 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 333,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after buying an additional 168,382 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 131,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD opened at $73.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.27 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,228,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.