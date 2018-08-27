Argus Boosts Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Price Target to $120.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price upped by Argus to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LOW. ValuEngine raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.41.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $109.80. The company has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 60,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 52,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

